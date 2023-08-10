Assetmark Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,615,000 after buying an additional 1,680,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after buying an additional 872,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,818,000 after buying an additional 805,938 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

