Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

