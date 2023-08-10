Assetmark Inc. Sells 14,729 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,729 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,172,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.