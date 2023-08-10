Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,184 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,372,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,255 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,323,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,645,000 after purchasing an additional 257,875 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,116,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,116,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,972,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 817,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $29.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.