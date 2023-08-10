Assetmark Inc. Sells 27,416 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,416 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,925 shares of company stock worth $964,732. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.07.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.5 %

ARWR stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

