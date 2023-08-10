Assetmark Inc. Sells 3,027 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of STE opened at $226.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 154.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STE

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.