Assetmark Inc. Sells 585,336 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 585,336 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

