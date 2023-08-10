Assetmark Inc. Sells 6,583 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.29.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $130.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.96%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.