Assetmark Inc. Sells 8,525 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $151.44 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

