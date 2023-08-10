Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,607 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TIM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TIM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TIM by 30.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TIM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TIM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TIMB. Scotiabank raised TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TIM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TIM from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

TIM Stock Up 0.4 %

TIM stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Tim S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1232 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

About TIM

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.