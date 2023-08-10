Atb Cap Markets Comments on Pembina Pipeline Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

NYSE:PBA opened at $31.20 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

