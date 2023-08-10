ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ATI in a research report issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ATI’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

ATI Price Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. ATI has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $316,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,117 shares of company stock valued at $897,473. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in ATI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in ATI by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

