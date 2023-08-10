ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ATI in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ATI’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ATI’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get ATI alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

ATI Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ATI stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. ATI has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $299,157.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,117 shares of company stock worth $897,473. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ATI in the first quarter worth about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

About ATI

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.