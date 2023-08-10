Atour Lifestyle (ATAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect Atour Lifestyle to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Atour Lifestyle to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Atour Lifestyle has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,394,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $791,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

