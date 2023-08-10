Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUPH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

AUPH opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R.W. Jayne sold 8,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $98,333.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.