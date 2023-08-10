Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Autoliv Stock Down 1.7 %

Autoliv stock opened at $98.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.70. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $103.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $30,910,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

