Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

