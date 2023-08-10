AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stake Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 20.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13,100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $185.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.16 and its 200-day moving average is $178.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.