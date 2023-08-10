Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $183.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $157.28 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.69%.

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after buying an additional 25,856 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 93.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

