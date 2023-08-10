AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as high as $34.23 and last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 1474397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $1,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,941,250 shares of company stock valued at $297,485,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 35.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AZEK by 155.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AZEK by 113.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after buying an additional 384,936 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.33, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

