Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.02) to $0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million to $173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.72 million. Azenta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.20.

Azenta Stock Up 20.3 %

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. Azenta has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Azenta will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth $172,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

