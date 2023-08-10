Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $48.00, but opened at $55.62. Azenta shares last traded at $58.33, with a volume of 1,702,665 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Azenta by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.89 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

