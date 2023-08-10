B. Riley Comments on The Children’s Place, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Children’s Place in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.66. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Get Children's Place alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLCE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Children’s Place Trading Down 10.2 %

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.46 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Children’s Place by 125.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Children’s Place by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Children’s Place

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $1,019,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,782.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.