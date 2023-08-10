B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JELD-WEN in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for JELD-WEN’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

JELD-WEN stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.38. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $54,392.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,218.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JELD-WEN news, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $54,392.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,218.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $55,931.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,795 shares of company stock worth $603,465 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.