B. Riley Weighs in on Diversified Healthcare Trust’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $740.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 477.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 344,340 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 140.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $5,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,651,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,944,051.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $5,616,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,651,304 shares in the company, valued at $31,944,051.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,377,558.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,724,178 shares of company stock valued at $29,426,021 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.54%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of March 31, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

