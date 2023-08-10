Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

BBVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after acquiring an additional 486,589 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 25.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

