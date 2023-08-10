Barbara Duckett Sells 2,000 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $106,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,649.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PC Connection in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

