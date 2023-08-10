Barbara Duckett Sells 2,000 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $106,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,649.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PC Connection Price Performance
Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.75.
PC Connection Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PC Connection in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PC Connection
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PC Connection
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 3 Best Renewable Energy Stocks as Summer Heat Builds
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Kinder Morgan Shines With Dividend Yield, Cash Flow, Buybacks
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.