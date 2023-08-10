Barclays Boosts FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $7.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

FIGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.02.

NYSE FIGS opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. FIGS has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.57, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FIGS had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. FIGS’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $29,617.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,182.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 39,533 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $278,707.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,843.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $29,617.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,182.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,759 shares of company stock worth $4,181,474 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 376.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

