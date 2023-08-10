Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,938,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,051 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,322,000 after buying an additional 239,650 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,059,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,807,000 after buying an additional 141,094 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $96.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $104.42.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.
Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
