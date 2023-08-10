Barclays PLC Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 534,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 189,178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 377,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 136,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

TERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -1.10. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

