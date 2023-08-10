Barclays PLC Purchases New Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 330,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MODG stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

MODG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, EVP Rebecca Fine acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $113,610.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,024.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Fine acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $113,610.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,024.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,158.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $456,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

