Barclays Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $30.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DKNG. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.90.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock worth $36,285,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in DraftKings by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,611 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,263,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in DraftKings by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 854,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.