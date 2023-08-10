Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.
Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.1 %
Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 274.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Barrick Gold Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
