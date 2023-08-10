Barrington Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

LINC has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $278.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million.

In related news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $73,024.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $73,024.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 108,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $707,453.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,318,031 shares in the company, valued at $15,067,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,633. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 36.7% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

