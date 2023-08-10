Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $350.77 million, a PE ratio of -33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 711,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

