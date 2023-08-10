Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BECN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.65. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $87.46.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,533.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,533.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,194,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,880 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,963,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,261,000 after buying an additional 318,382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,975,000 after purchasing an additional 123,383 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

