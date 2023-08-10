Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,433 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Belden were worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Belden by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Belden by 11.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Belden by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BDC opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.53. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $99.13.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. Belden’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $654,461.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $654,461.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

