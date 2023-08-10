Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLPH. Brookline Capital Management lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Laidlaw downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BLPH opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.55. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Bellerophon Therapeutics

In related news, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $94,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 134,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $111,569.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,076,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,778.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $94,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 703,876 shares of company stock worth $5,503,719. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

