Berkshire Grey Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,113 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

Berkshire Grey Price Performance

BGRY stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter. Berkshire Grey had a negative return on equity of 157.23% and a negative net margin of 173.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

In related news, major shareholder Svf Ii Bg (De) Llc sold 65,567,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $91,794,243.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 34.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGRY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 820.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

See Also

