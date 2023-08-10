Bilibili (BILI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect Bilibili to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bilibili to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bilibili Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of BILI stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Bilibili
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 48.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after buying an additional 359,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,011,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after acquiring an additional 68,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Bilibili by 155.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 373,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bilibili by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 120,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
