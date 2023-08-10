Bilibili (BILI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect Bilibili to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bilibili to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BILI stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILI

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 48.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after buying an additional 359,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,011,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after acquiring an additional 68,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Bilibili by 155.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 373,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bilibili by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 120,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.