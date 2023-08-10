Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) PT Lowered to $525.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $533.00.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $396.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $572.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

