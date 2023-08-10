Biofrontera (BFRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($5.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.40). Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 49.46% and a negative return on equity of 109.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. On average, analysts expect Biofrontera to post $-16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Biofrontera Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of BFRI stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.15.
Biofrontera Company Profile
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
