Biofrontera (BFRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($5.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.40). Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 49.46% and a negative return on equity of 109.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. On average, analysts expect Biofrontera to post $-16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of BFRI stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Biofrontera

Biofrontera Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Biofrontera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biofrontera by 894.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.