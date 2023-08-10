BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioNTech from $198.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BNTX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4,861.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 952,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,796,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,326,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in BioNTech by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,494,000 after acquiring an additional 237,709 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNTX opened at $106.49 on Thursday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $188.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.