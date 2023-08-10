BioNTech SE to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.20 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioNTech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will earn $6.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.63. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. BioNTech had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 47.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioNTech from $198.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.07.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $95.50 and a 1-year high of $188.99. The company has a current ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average of $119.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BioNTech by 522.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

