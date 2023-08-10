Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.90.

Several research firms recently commented on BIR. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BIR

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BIR opened at C$8.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.03.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.24). Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of C$208.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.3088468 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.