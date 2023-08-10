Black Stone Minerals, L.P. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

BSM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

BSM stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $20.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $10,858,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 213,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 43,713 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 984,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 276,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

