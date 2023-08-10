BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $70.00. The stock traded as low as $48.22 and last traded at $48.44, with a volume of 1615592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BlackLine from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,756,000 after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after purchasing an additional 235,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -97.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

