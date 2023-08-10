BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45 to $1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $586 million to $591 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.33 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.18.

Shares of BL opened at $48.93 on Thursday. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -97.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BlackLine by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 6,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

