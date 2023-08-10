BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32 to $0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $149 million to $151 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.62 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.51 EPS.

BlackLine Stock Down 6.8 %

BL opened at $48.93 on Thursday. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -97.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,961 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after acquiring an additional 47,067 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,641,000 after acquiring an additional 191,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

