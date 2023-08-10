bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of BLUE opened at $3.54 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 3,054.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 360.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.
